First Pacific Advisors LP Sells 205 Shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

First Pacific Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,510 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LP’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MA. Arden Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 1,637 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 747 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 98.1% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Julius Genachowski sold 2,009 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.79, for a total value of $566,116.11. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,070,029.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $265.00 per share, for a total transaction of $265,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,508,115. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MA stock traded up $10.96 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $289.90. 6,037,402 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,255,611. The firm has a market cap of $279.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.06. Mastercard Inc has a fifty-two week low of $199.99 and a fifty-two week high of $347.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $261.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $287.15.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.75% and a return on equity of 149.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $287.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Guggenheim cut shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $370.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $320.46.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

