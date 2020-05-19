Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) Short Interest Up 28.7% in May

Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,630,000 shares, an increase of 28.7% from the April 30th total of 9,040,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 9.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

FLR stock traded up $1.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.42. The company had a trading volume of 3,968,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,498,720. Fluor Co. has a 52 week low of $2.85 and a 52 week high of $34.43. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 2.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.43 and a 200 day moving average of $14.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 79.2% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 8,024,745 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $151,507,000 after acquiring an additional 3,545,445 shares during the last quarter. Towle & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) during the 4th quarter valued at $34,158,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 119.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,360,188 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,680,000 after acquiring an additional 739,974 shares during the last quarter. Lodge Hill Capital LLC bought a new stake in Fluor Co. (NEW) in the 4th quarter valued at $9,571,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 931,204 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,435,000 after acquiring an additional 390,899 shares during the last quarter. 79.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup lowered Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $25.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Fluor Co. (NEW) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $21.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. Fluor Co. (NEW) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.44.

Fluor Co. (NEW) Company Profile

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining, Industrial, Infrastructure & Power; Diversified Services; and Government.

