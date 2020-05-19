Fortis Inc (NYSE:FTS) Short Interest Update

Fortis Inc (NYSE:FTS) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,710,000 shares, a decline of 53.1% from the April 30th total of 5,780,000 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 672,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FTS shares. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Fortis from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Raymond James upgraded shares of Fortis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Fortis from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Fortis by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 249,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,496,000 after buying an additional 41,280 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fortis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,068,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Fortis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $182,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fortis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,221,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Fortis by 84.5% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 15,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 7,270 shares during the last quarter. 53.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FTS traded up $1.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.28. The company had a trading volume of 243,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,734. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.21. The company has a market cap of $17.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.22. Fortis has a 12-month low of $28.59 and a 12-month high of $44.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 13.69%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fortis will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 425,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,377 MW (MW), including 57 MW of solar capacity.

