Fortuna Silver Mines Inc (NYSE:FSM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,740,000 shares, a growth of 23.6% from the April 30th total of 11,930,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,430,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days. Currently, 9.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FSM. Pi Financial cut Fortuna Silver Mines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Scotiabank cut Fortuna Silver Mines from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $4.24 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fortuna Silver Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.19.

Get Fortuna Silver Mines alerts:

Shares of Fortuna Silver Mines stock traded up $0.30 on Tuesday, hitting $4.26. 5,882,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,173,446. Fortuna Silver Mines has a one year low of $1.47 and a one year high of $4.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.23. The company has a market capitalization of $636.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.82 and a beta of 1.08.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. Fortuna Silver Mines had a return on equity of 2.87% and a net margin of 6.94%. The company had revenue of $68.98 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 686.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 12,317 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 34.92% of the company’s stock.

About Fortuna Silver Mines

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver-gold mine located in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

Recommended Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.