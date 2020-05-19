Forum Energy Technologies Inc (NYSE:FET) Short Interest Up 52.6% in May

Forum Energy Technologies Inc (NYSE:FET) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,540,000 shares, a growth of 52.6% from the April 30th total of 3,630,000 shares. Approximately 6.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,460,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FET shares. ValuEngine upgraded Forum Energy Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Forum Energy Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. B. Riley reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $0.20 price objective (down previously from $2.70) on shares of Forum Energy Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Forum Energy Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Tudor Pickering downgraded Forum Energy Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Forum Energy Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.09.

Get Forum Energy Technologies alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Forum Energy Technologies by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,154,504 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after acquiring an additional 29,085 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Forum Energy Technologies by 1.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,698,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 31,603 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 180,388 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 52,900 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 386,977 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 68,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 89.6% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 164,916 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 77,940 shares in the last quarter. 72.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Forum Energy Technologies stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.35. 6,185,298 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,562,438. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Forum Energy Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.15 and a twelve month high of $5.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 4.30.

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.10). Forum Energy Technologies had a negative return on equity of 6.29% and a negative net margin of 68.74%. The company had revenue of $182.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.00 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Forum Energy Technologies will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Forum Energy Technologies Company Profile

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products to the oil and natural gas industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Drilling & Subsea, Completions, and Production & Infrastructure. The Drilling & Subsea segment designs and manufactures products, and provides related services to the drilling, energy subsea construction and service markets, and other markets, such as alternative energy, defense, and communications.

Read More: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Forum Energy Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forum Energy Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.