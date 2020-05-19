Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $159.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Franco-Nevada’s first-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings and revenues beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate and improved year over year. This was driven by higher production and rising gold prices. Franco-Nevada has withdrawn gold equivalent ounce (GEO) sales guidance for the current year as its mining operators have been facing the unfavorable impact of the coronavirus outbreak, which led to temporary suspension of operations and production curtailment. Its energy assets are expected to underperform this year on account of low oil prices. Nevertheless, the company’s debt free balance sheet and strong liquidity position will help it navigate through this turbulent period. It also enables it to make investments to broaden its diversified asset portfolio. Higher gold prices and focus on cost management will help sustain margins.”

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Franco Nevada from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Franco Nevada in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Franco Nevada from $100.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Franco Nevada from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Franco Nevada in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $146.92.

FNV stock traded up $1.58 during trading on Monday, reaching $148.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,155,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,072,625. Franco Nevada has a one year low of $72.98 and a one year high of $152.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $126.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.74. The company has a market capitalization of $28.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.34, a P/E/G ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 0.59.

Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. Franco Nevada had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $240.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Franco Nevada will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a positive change from Franco Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Franco Nevada’s payout ratio is presently 54.95%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Franco Nevada by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,183,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $116,929,000 after purchasing an additional 281,376 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Franco Nevada by 228.0% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 32,778 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,262,000 after acquiring an additional 22,785 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Franco Nevada during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,710,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Franco Nevada by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Franco Nevada during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,672,000. 64.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and Africa. It also holds interests in silver and platinum group metals; and oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

