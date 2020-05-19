Frontier Wealth Management LLC Acquires 81,003 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Frontier Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 93.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,312 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,003 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up 1.1% of Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $6,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CSCO. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Cisco Systems by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 323,155,278 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,703,234,000 after purchasing an additional 5,966,755 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 187,545,264 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $8,994,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,414 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,424,001 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,940,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,644 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,297,257,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,607,406 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,755,691,000 after buying an additional 4,244,954 shares in the last quarter. 70.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CSCO shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Nomura Securities lowered their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Nomura Instinet upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.13.

Shares of CSCO stock traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $45.06. 26,965,569 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,729,070. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.30. The company has a market cap of $187.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.40 and a 12-month high of $58.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.87 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 36.47%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total transaction of $2,881,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 308,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,690,281.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $181,932.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,910 shares of company stock valued at $3,296,482 over the last ninety days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

