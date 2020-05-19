GCI Liberty Inc (NASDAQ:GLIBA) Receives $77.67 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of GCI Liberty Inc (NASDAQ:GLIBA) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $77.67.

GLIBA has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of GCI Liberty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of GCI Liberty from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GCI Liberty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of GCI Liberty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 target price on shares of GCI Liberty in a research note on Monday, May 11th.

GLIBA stock traded up $2.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.79. The stock had a trading volume of 737,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,088. The firm has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 1.84. GCI Liberty has a 12-month low of $26.51 and a 12-month high of $79.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.04.

GCI Liberty (NASDAQ:GLIBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($5.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($5.79). GCI Liberty had a net margin of 68.83% and a negative return on equity of 5.05%. The company had revenue of $235.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GCI Liberty will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

In other GCI Liberty news, Director Ronald A. Duncan sold 79,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total value of $3,492,943.93. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 842,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,073,964.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald A. Duncan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total transaction of $3,592,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 867,218 shares in the company, valued at $62,309,613.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 198,335 shares of company stock worth $11,213,916 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.15% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in GCI Liberty during the 4th quarter valued at about $85,001,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in GCI Liberty in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,373,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of GCI Liberty by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,304,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,141,000 after buying an additional 967,665 shares during the period. Dumont Global LP acquired a new stake in shares of GCI Liberty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,012,000. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of GCI Liberty by 134.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 544,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,587,000 after buying an additional 312,033 shares during the period. 87.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About GCI Liberty

GCI Liberty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various communication services in the United States. The company offers data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions. It also operates a digital invitation platform that provides custom display advertising, native advertising content, custom video, and brand partnership services.

