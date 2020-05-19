GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GenMark Diagnostics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Cowen lifted their target price on GenMark Diagnostics from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Raymond James downgraded GenMark Diagnostics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded GenMark Diagnostics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.10.

Shares of GNMK traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.97. 30,086 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,453,180. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.52. The company has a market capitalization of $717.92 million, a P/E ratio of -14.24 and a beta of 3.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.97. GenMark Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $3.36 and a 52 week high of $13.49.

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $38.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.70 million. GenMark Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 310.58% and a negative net margin of 40.18%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GenMark Diagnostics will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Scott Mendel sold 14,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.80, for a total transaction of $55,236.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 326,172 shares in the company, valued at $1,239,453.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Brian Andrew Mitchell sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.44, for a total transaction of $49,760.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 243,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,031,167.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,682 shares of company stock valued at $357,548 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,709,057 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,890,000 after buying an additional 93,158 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,096,219 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,082,000 after buying an additional 425,891 shares in the last quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 81.6% during the first quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 1,443,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,947,000 after purchasing an additional 648,400 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,104,573 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,694,000 after purchasing an additional 45,566 shares during the period. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 977,526 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,702,000 after acquiring an additional 336,979 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular tests based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor detection technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

