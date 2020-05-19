Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Short Interest Update

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,130,000 shares, a growth of 55.3% from the April 30th total of 2,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,840,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

G has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Genpact from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Genpact from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Genpact from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Genpact from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Genpact from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.25.

NYSE:G traded up $2.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.98. 1,873,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,593,096. Genpact has a 12-month low of $19.41 and a 12-month high of $45.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.13.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $923.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $894.39 million. Genpact had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 22.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Genpact will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Genpact by 4,455.6% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 820 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Genpact in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Genpact by 91.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Genpact by 267.5% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Genpact by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. Its finance and accounting services include accounts payable, such as document management, invoice processing, approval and resolution management, and travel and expense processing; invoice-to-cash services, including customer master data management, credit and contract management, fulfillment, billing, collections, and dispute management services; record to report services comprising accounting, treasury, tax, product cost accounting, and closing and reporting services; enterprise performance management consisting of budgeting, forecasting, and business performance reporting; and enterprise risk and compliance services, including operational risks and controls.

