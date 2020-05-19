Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Given Buy Rating at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) in a research report report published on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Maxim Group restated a hold rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. DZ Bank upgraded Gilead Sciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group restated a sell rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $78.19.

NASDAQ:GILD traded down $2.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $72.34. 14,061,022 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,190,868. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.82 and a 200 day moving average of $69.96. Gilead Sciences has a twelve month low of $60.89 and a twelve month high of $85.97. The company has a market capitalization of $90.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.04.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 35.44% and a net margin of 21.84%. Gilead Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.30%.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 13,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.23, for a total value of $1,046,628.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,155,372.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 10,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.88, for a total value of $740,058.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,778,024.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,585 shares of company stock valued at $4,671,283 over the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 8,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $26,293,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 30,216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares during the period. Barry Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,618 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 2,256,962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $146,658,000 after purchasing an additional 10,067 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

