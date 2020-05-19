Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) Short Interest Update

Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 84,900 shares, a decline of 32.3% from the April 30th total of 125,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 205,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Global Partners stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,715. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.49. Global Partners has a 12 month low of $6.30 and a 12 month high of $21.62. The company has a market capitalization of $350.27 million, a PE ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 1.64.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The energy company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. Global Partners had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 0.25%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Global Partners will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GLP. Barclays raised shares of Global Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Global Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Global Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Global Partners from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Global Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Global Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

In other news, Director Robert J. Mccool purchased 3,000 shares of Global Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.91 per share, with a total value of $29,730.00. In the last three months, insiders have bought 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $71,712. Corporate insiders own 41.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GLP. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Global Partners by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,045,518 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $53,322,000 after purchasing an additional 95,057 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Global Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $1,797,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Global Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $1,554,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Global Partners by 122.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,339 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 29,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Global Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $564,000. 37.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers in the New England states and New York.

