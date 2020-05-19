Global Ship Lease Inc (NYSE:GSL) Short Interest Down 41.0% in May

Global Ship Lease Inc (NYSE:GSL) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, a drop of 41.0% from the April 30th total of 28,800 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 44,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in Global Ship Lease by 11.8% during the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 223,770 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 23,595 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Global Ship Lease by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 516,480 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,561,000 after purchasing an additional 96,480 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Global Ship Lease by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 451,701 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,989,000 after purchasing an additional 148,826 shares during the period. Finally, Vivaldi Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Global Ship Lease by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC now owns 130,360 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 47,088 shares during the period. 34.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GSL traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.21. The stock had a trading volume of 18,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,077. Global Ship Lease has a fifty-two week low of $2.61 and a fifty-two week high of $9.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.53. The firm has a market cap of $71.98 million, a P/E ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The shipping company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $67.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.26 million. Global Ship Lease had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 11.41%. On average, analysts expect that Global Ship Lease will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on GSL. ValuEngine cut shares of Global Ship Lease from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Global Ship Lease from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Global Ship Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

Global Ship Lease, Inc owns and charters containerships of various sizes under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies. As of December 31, 2018, it owned 38 vessels with a total capacity of 200,615 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

