Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Golub Capital BDC Inc. is a business development company that principally invests in senior secured, unitranche, mezzanine and second lien loans of middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The Company’s investment activities are managed by its investment adviser, GC Advisors LLC, an affiliate of Golub Capital. “

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Bank of America reissued a neutral rating and issued a $11.50 price objective (down from $13.50) on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. BidaskClub raised Golub Capital BDC from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $19.50 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.50.

Shares of GBDC stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.22. 16,784 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,395,308. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.86. Golub Capital BDC has a 1 year low of $9.08 and a 1 year high of $19.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The investment management company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.33. Golub Capital BDC had a positive return on equity of 6.59% and a negative net margin of 96.69%. The firm had revenue of $75.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.58 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Golub Capital BDC will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 8th. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.94%.

In other news, Director Anita R. Rosenberg purchased 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.67 per share, for a total transaction of $289,895.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBDC. WESPAC Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 41,908 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Green Square Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Green Square Asset Management LLC now owns 47,063 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 31,126 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,927 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Golub Capital BDC by 4.4% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 29,970 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.49% of the company’s stock.

About Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

