GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of GP Strategies in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Roth Capital lowered their price target on GP Strategies from $18.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. B. Riley lowered GP Strategies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $7.50 in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised GP Strategies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.38.

NYSE:GPX traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,572. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.25 million, a P/E ratio of 7.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.57 and a 200-day moving average of $10.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. GP Strategies has a 52-week low of $5.20 and a 52-week high of $16.68.

GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $128.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.95 million. GP Strategies had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 2.37%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GP Strategies will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Russell L. Becker acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.41 per share, for a total transaction of $32,050.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 7,612 shares in the company, valued at $48,792.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 24.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in GP Strategies by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in GP Strategies by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 15,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 4,322 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in GP Strategies in the 1st quarter valued at about $130,000. Heritage Investors Management Corp increased its position in GP Strategies by 105.5% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 21,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 10,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in GP Strategies in the 4th quarter valued at about $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.21% of the company’s stock.

GP Strategies Company Profile

GP Strategies Corporation provides performance improvement and learning solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Learning Solutions, Professional & Technical Services, Sandy Training & Marketing, and Performance Readiness Solutions. The Learning Solutions segment delivers training, curriculum design and development, digital learning, system hosting, managed learning, and consulting services to electronics and semiconductors, healthcare, software, financial services, and other industries, as well as government agencies; and provides apprenticeship and vocational skills training services.

