Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Short Interest Up 45.1% in May

Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,990,000 shares, an increase of 45.1% from the April 30th total of 3,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,530,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Graphic Packaging from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

In related news, Director Larry M. Venturelli purchased 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.31 per share, for a total transaction of $91,611.00. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 8,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 62,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 22,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 11,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE GPK traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,801,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,113,508. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 29.06, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.26. Graphic Packaging has a fifty-two week low of $10.40 and a fifty-two week high of $16.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.06. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Graphic Packaging will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging folding cartons and cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

