Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Grid Dynamics International Inc. engages in architecting and delivering digital transformation programs principally in the retail, technology and financial sectors. Grid Dynamics International Inc., formerly known as ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp, is based in Calif., United States. “

GDYN has been the topic of several other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of Grid Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. William Blair started coverage on Grid Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. They set an outperform rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GDYN traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.73. 2,901 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,390. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.18. Grid Dynamics has a twelve month low of $4.61 and a twelve month high of $13.51.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $32.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.25 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Grid Dynamics will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GDYN. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics in the first quarter valued at $18,278,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics in the first quarter valued at $15,779,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics in the first quarter valued at $8,800,000. MSD Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics in the first quarter valued at $7,840,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics in the first quarter valued at $7,600,000. 73.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Grid Dynamics International, Inc is an engineering IT services company, provides transformative and mission-critical cloud solutions for retail, finance, and technology sectors. It offers big data engineering services, including consulting, design, implementation, and operational support of in-stream and batch processing pipelines; QA automation services, including UI, API, mobile, performance, batch processing, technical computing, regression, continuous, and integration testing services; test data and test environment management; quality KPI definition and tracking; test automation framework development; and best practices and toolset workshops; cloud engineering; UI/full stack engineering; release engineering / DevOps; and search engine and mobile application development services.

