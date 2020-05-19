Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) Given New $84.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $84.00 in a report published on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on GPI. Zacks Investment Research upped their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive to $70.75 in a report on Friday, May 8th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $127.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $115.00 to $82.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Group 1 Automotive from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Group 1 Automotive currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $91.68.

GPI traded up $9.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $54.97. The company had a trading volume of 463,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,864. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $833.73 million, a PE ratio of 6.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.17. Group 1 Automotive has a 12-month low of $26.25 and a 12-month high of $110.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.44.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.34. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Group 1 Automotive will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Group 1 Automotive news, CEO Earl J. Hesterberg sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.71, for a total transaction of $533,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 145,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,534,308.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Group 1 Automotive in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It has operations primarily in the metropolitan areas in Alabama, California, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Oklahoma, South Carolina, and Texas in the United States; 32 towns in the United Kingdom; and metropolitan markets in the states of Sao Paulo, Parana, Mato Grosso do Sul, and Santa Catarina, Brazil.

