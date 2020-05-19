Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Buys 1,285 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 111.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Independent Family Office LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,663,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. First American Bank acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth about $4,272,000. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 90,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,184,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 263,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,360,000 after purchasing an additional 13,977 shares in the last quarter. 79.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ITW traded up $9.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $164.71. 1,437,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,715,734. The company has a market cap of $52.04 billion, a PE ratio of 21.36, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $154.82 and its 200-day moving average is $168.84. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.94 and a 52 week high of $190.85.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.06. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 87.33% and a net margin of 18.06%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is 55.23%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $167.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $148.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $124.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Cfra boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Illinois Tool Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.82.

In related news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi purchased 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $158.42 per share, with a total value of $998,046.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,494,689.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard H. Lenny bought 1,575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $159.19 per share, with a total value of $250,724.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

