Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Buys 429 Shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 17.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,904 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Accenture were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Accenture by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,176,930 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,375,586,000 after purchasing an additional 222,548 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Accenture by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,753,807 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,633,592,000 after purchasing an additional 167,152 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Accenture by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,540,443 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,215,995,000 after purchasing an additional 165,557 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Accenture by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,222,062 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,941,889,000 after purchasing an additional 550,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Accenture by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,819,907 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,436,068,000 after purchasing an additional 120,993 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.31% of the company’s stock.

ACN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Accenture from $240.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Societe Generale raised shares of Accenture to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $246.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $228.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.38.

Shares of ACN stock traded down $2.66 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $190.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,783,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,930,518. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $174.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.05. Accenture Plc has a 52 week low of $137.15 and a 52 week high of $216.39.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The information technology services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $11.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.10 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 32.87%. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Accenture Plc will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 15th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.18, for a total value of $149,778.90. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 24,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,325,019.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Johan Deblaere sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.26, for a total value of $525,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 62,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,913,264.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,221 shares of company stock valued at $4,169,477. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

