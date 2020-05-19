Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Decreases Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd decreased its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 133,777 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 21,694 shares during the period. salesforce.com makes up 2.2% of Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $19,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 115.6% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 166 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in salesforce.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 166.7% in the first quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 81.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CRM shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on salesforce.com from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, May 4th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Wedbush cut their price objective on salesforce.com from $217.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Raymond James upped their price objective on salesforce.com from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on salesforce.com from $225.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.69.

CRM traded up $3.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $176.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,261,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,075,875. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.01 billion, a PE ratio of 889.54, a PEG ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.07. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.29 and a fifty-two week high of $195.72.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 0.74%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. Research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Bret Steven Taylor sold 14,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.11, for a total transaction of $2,542,792.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,074,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,584,749.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.29, for a total value of $1,932,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 407,778 shares of company stock valued at $64,870,433. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

