Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Has $565,000 Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 108.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,279 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,961 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 70.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total value of $2,881,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 308,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,690,281.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.46 on Tuesday, reaching $44.61. 24,335,766 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,683,480. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.26. The company has a market cap of $187.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.97. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.40 and a 12 month high of $58.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 21.32%. The business had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Bank of America reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. KeyCorp cut Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.13.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

