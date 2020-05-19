Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Has $926,000 Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 42.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,054 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 94.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,912,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,814,000 after acquiring an additional 930,617 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 270.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,845,000 after buying an additional 14,426 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 77,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,851,000 after purchasing an additional 5,277 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,534,000. Finally, 360 Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $2.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $268.53. The stock had a trading volume of 4,905,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,852,979. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $200.55 and a 12 month high of $311.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $254.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $278.00.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

