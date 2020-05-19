Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Increases Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 25.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,664 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. grace capital purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on BMY shares. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday. Cfra upped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.38.

In related news, EVP John E. Elicker sold 15,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total value of $964,263.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,579,212.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

BMY traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.71. 11,052,110 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,149,642. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 1-year low of $42.48 and a 1-year high of $68.34.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The business had revenue of $10.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 38.38%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.