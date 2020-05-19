Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Increases Stake in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 94.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,745 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,786 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. increased its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 19,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on LLY shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $157.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Cfra raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $146.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Eli Lilly And Co presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.64.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 230,000 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.42, for a total transaction of $33,446,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,750,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,396,141,791.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Aarti S. Shah sold 2,000 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,087 shares in the company, valued at $2,863,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 906,320 shares of company stock worth $132,984,238. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

LLY traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $156.70. 2,339,379 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,288,588. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.15. Eli Lilly And Co has a 12 month low of $101.36 and a 12 month high of $164.90. The stock has a market cap of $150.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 194.18% and a net margin of 23.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.01%.

Eli Lilly And Co Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

