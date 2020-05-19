Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Purchases 1,471 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 38.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,278 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,980,703 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $256,489,000 after purchasing an additional 533,800 shares during the last quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $774,000. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 108,453 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $9,333,000 after purchasing an additional 14,374 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,187 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,615 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LOW traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $116.87. 7,020,243 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,906,408. The company has a fifty day moving average of $98.97 and a 200 day moving average of $109.88. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $126.73. The company has a market capitalization of $85.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 173.56% and a net margin of 5.93%. The company had revenue of $16.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 21st. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LOW. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Loop Capital raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $115.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.48.

In other news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $103.86 per share, with a total value of $1,038,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 90,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,356,747.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

