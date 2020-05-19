Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Purchases 161 Shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,408 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Tesla were worth $712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 146 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 3,743 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 900 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 84 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. 52.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded down $5.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $808.00. The company had a trading volume of 9,605,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,676,611. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $682.52 and its 200-day moving average is $552.57. Tesla Inc has a 1-year low of $176.99 and a 1-year high of $968.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -907.87 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $1.60. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 0.55%. The business had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.90) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tesla Inc will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TSLA shares. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Tesla from $580.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Nord/LB reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $559.74.

In other Tesla news, Director Antonio J. Gracias sold 77,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $892.65, for a total transaction of $68,869,732.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $891.93, for a total value of $3,567,720.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,285,723.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,661 shares of company stock valued at $78,633,621 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

