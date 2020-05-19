Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Raises Position in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 61.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,056 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 3,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 63.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CHTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. BidaskClub cut shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $580.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $515.90 to $560.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $536.75.

In related news, CFO Christopher L. Winfrey sold 9,239 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.51, for a total transaction of $4,698,123.89. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 149,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,234,293.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider David Ellen sold 15,970 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.38, for a total value of $8,166,738.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,228,961.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,050 shares of company stock worth $21,677,303. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CHTR traded up $2.65 on Tuesday, hitting $520.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,082,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,603,792. The stock has a market cap of $117.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $485.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $484.58. Charter Communications Inc has a 52-week low of $345.67 and a 52-week high of $546.54.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.85). Charter Communications had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 4.66%. The company had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications Inc will post 12.26 EPS for the current year.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

