Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Takes Position in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Clorox by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 305,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,933,000 after acquiring an additional 53,246 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,538,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,246,000 after acquiring an additional 34,403 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in Clorox by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Cpwm LLC bought a new stake in Clorox during the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at about $357,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Clorox news, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 15,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.59, for a total transaction of $3,112,484.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,452 shares in the company, valued at $4,431,768.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP William S. Bailey sold 7,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.53, for a total transaction of $1,653,806.57. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,148,645.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 300,843 shares of company stock valued at $52,556,301 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Clorox stock traded down $2.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $201.72. 1,308,374 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,142,909. Clorox Co has a fifty-two week low of $144.12 and a fifty-two week high of $214.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. The company has a market cap of $26.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.24.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 147.52% and a net margin of 13.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Clorox Co will post 6.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CLX shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Clorox from $173.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Clorox from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Argus upgraded shares of Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Clorox from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $153.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Clorox from $155.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.23.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

