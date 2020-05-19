Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) Price Target Increased to $12.00 by Analysts at Sidoti

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) had its target price upped by Sidoti from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Sidoti currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on HVT. ValuEngine raised Haverty Furniture Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet cut Haverty Furniture Companies from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Haverty Furniture Companies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st.

Get Haverty Furniture Companies alerts:

NYSE:HVT traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $15.47. 243,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,386. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.22 million, a P/E ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 1.36. Haverty Furniture Companies has a 1 year low of $9.81 and a 1 year high of $21.43.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $213.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.91 million. Haverty Furniture Companies had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 2.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Haverty Furniture Companies will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director G. Thomas Hough acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.16 per share, with a total value of $51,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $184,435.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 7.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 800.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Haverty Furniture Companies during the fourth quarter worth $88,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Haverty Furniture Companies during the fourth quarter worth $121,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Haverty Furniture Companies during the first quarter worth $127,000. 88.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Haverty Furniture Companies Company Profile

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products, as well as mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Stearns & Foster, and Beautyrest Black names.

Read More: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.