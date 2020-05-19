Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) Position Raised by Lucia Wealth Services LLC

Lucia Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,256 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Lucia Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Icon were worth $1,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Icon by 220.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 41,033 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,067,000 after purchasing an additional 28,209 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Icon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,406,000. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its position in Icon by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 12,204 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. acquired a new position in Icon in the first quarter worth approximately $4,562,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Icon by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 136,631 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $23,532,000 after buying an additional 10,313 shares during the last quarter. 86.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Icon alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ICLR traded down $2.93 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $159.24. 191,298 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 311,029. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.50. The firm has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.86. Icon Plc has a 1-year low of $104.28 and a 1-year high of $178.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.02. Icon had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 24.20%. The business had revenue of $715.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. Icon’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Icon Plc will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

ICLR has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Icon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Icon from $180.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Icon from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Icon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Icon from $187.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Icon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.83.

About Icon

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

Further Reading: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Icon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Icon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.