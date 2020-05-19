Imax (NYSE:IMAX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Imax (NYSE:IMAX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $13.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “IMAX reported weak first-quarter 2020 results. The year-over-year decrease in revenues was attributed to the closure of the company’s entire theater network and decrease in theater system installations due to the COVID-19 pandemic. IMAX’s significant exposure to China, its second largest revenue generating market, is a concern. IMAX China box office revenues dipped while the company postponed theatrical releases planned for the Chinese New Year holiday. However, IMAX shares have outperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis. The company’s strong cash balance and flexible business model positions it well to manage through coronavirus-led lockdown and be prepared for reopening of theaters. Moreover, a solid slate of movie releases in the second half of 2020 and early 2021 is expected to drive the top line.”

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wedbush lowered shares of Imax from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, April 24th. Barrington Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Imax in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Imax from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Imax from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, B. Riley restated a buy rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Imax in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Imax has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.33.

Imax stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $12.01. The stock had a trading volume of 749,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,161,256. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.63. The company has a market capitalization of $667.82 million, a PE ratio of -62.21 and a beta of 1.49. Imax has a 52-week low of $6.01 and a 52-week high of $23.53.

Imax (NYSE:IMAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.27). Imax had a negative net margin of 3.07% and a positive return on equity of 1.08%. The company had revenue of $34.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.23 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Imax will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Imax news, CFO Patrick Mcclymont sold 14,206 shares of Imax stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.18, for a total value of $201,441.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,471 shares in the company, valued at $261,918.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert D. Lister sold 21,626 shares of Imax stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.18, for a total value of $306,656.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 39,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $558,209.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,744 shares of company stock worth $549,390 in the last quarter. 20.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of Imax by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 11,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Imax by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Imax by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Community Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Imax by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Community Capital Management Inc. now owns 71,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Imax by 4.0% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 30,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.58% of the company’s stock.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company that specializes in motion picture technologies and presentations worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, and equipment. The company engages in Digital Re-Mastering (DMR) of films into the IMAX format for exhibition in the IMAX theater network; the provision of IMAX premium theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, long-term leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; the distribution of documentary films; the provision of production technical support and film post-production services; the ownership and operation of IMAX theaters; and the provision of camera and other miscellaneous items rental services.

