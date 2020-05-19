Insider Selling: Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) CEO Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.15, for a total transaction of $3,603,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 569,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,108,272.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $146.24. 8,576,663 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,811,081. Paypal Holdings Inc has a one year low of $82.07 and a one year high of $149.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $113.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.37. The company has a market cap of $170.83 billion, a PE ratio of 93.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.11.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in Paypal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Paypal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Paypal by 54.3% during the first quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Paypal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Paypal during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PYPL shares. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $172.00 target price (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Paypal in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Paypal from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Paypal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Paypal from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Paypal from $116.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.15.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

