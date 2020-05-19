Intelsat (NYSE:I) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine cut shares of Intelsat (NYSE:I) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on I. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Intelsat from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lowered their target price for the company from $3.00 to $0.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Barclays cut their price target on Intelsat from $20.00 to $3.90 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intelsat from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $1.75 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Cowen cut Intelsat from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Raymond James restated a market perform rating on shares of Intelsat in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.88.

I remained flat at $$0.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $57.00 million, a P/E ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.38. Intelsat has a 1 year low of $0.33 and a 1 year high of $27.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.85.

Intelsat (NYSE:I) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $516.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.87 million. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.81) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Intelsat will post -4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Intelsat by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 110,972 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Intelsat during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Intelsat by 395.5% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,165 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Intelsat by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 223,907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 6,743 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intelsat by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 125,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. 86.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intelsat

Intelsat SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite communications services worldwide. The company offers a range of communications services to media companies, fixed and wireless telecommunications operators, data networking service providers for enterprise and mobile applications in the air and on the seas, multinational corporations, and Internet service providers; and commercial satellite communication services to the U.S.

