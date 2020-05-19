Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (NYSE:IVR) Plans $0.50 Quarterly Dividend

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (NYSE:IVR) declared a quarterly dividend on Saturday, May 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 65.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th.

Invesco Mortgage Capital has raised its dividend by an average of 7.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a payout ratio of 289.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

IVR stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.05. 5,348,881 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,979,830. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a one year low of $1.82 and a one year high of $18.30. The stock has a market cap of $442.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.66.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Invesco Mortgage Capital had a net margin of 41.25% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The company had revenue of $130.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from $16.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

In other Invesco Mortgage Capital news, insider Brian Norris purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.92 per share, for a total transaction of $63,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,261 shares in the company, valued at $418,075.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO David B. Lyle purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.82 per share, with a total value of $84,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 29,500 shares in the company, valued at $496,190. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Company Profile

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

