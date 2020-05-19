Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 234 shares during the quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Arrow Financial Corp purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $4.16 on Monday, hitting $227.43. 42,297,176 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,253,855. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $206.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.07. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $164.93 and a one year high of $237.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 24th were paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Invesco QQQ Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

