Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for CyberOptics (CYBE)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of CyberOptics (NASDAQ: CYBE) in the last few weeks:

5/15/2020 – CyberOptics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “CyberOptics Corporation is a leading provider of sensors and inspection systems that provide process yield and through-put improvement solutions for the global electronic assembly and semiconductor capital equipment markets. The Company’s products are deployed on production lines that manufacture surface mount technology circuit boards and semiconductor process equipment. By increasing productivity and product quality, our sensors and inspection systems enable electronics manufacturers to strengthen their competitive positions in highly price-sensitive markets. Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, they conduct worldwide operations through facilities in North America, Asia and Europe. “

5/14/2020 – CyberOptics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “CyberOptics Corporation is a leading provider of sensors and inspection systems that provide process yield and through-put improvement solutions for the global electronic assembly and semiconductor capital equipment markets. The Company’s products are deployed on production lines that manufacture surface mount technology circuit boards and semiconductor process equipment. By increasing productivity and product quality, our sensors and inspection systems enable electronics manufacturers to strengthen their competitive positions in highly price-sensitive markets. Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, they conduct worldwide operations through facilities in North America, Asia and Europe. “

5/7/2020 – CyberOptics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “CyberOptics Corporation is a leading provider of sensors and inspection systems that provide process yield and through-put improvement solutions for the global electronic assembly and semiconductor capital equipment markets. The Company’s products are deployed on production lines that manufacture surface mount technology circuit boards and semiconductor process equipment. By increasing productivity and product quality, our sensors and inspection systems enable electronics manufacturers to strengthen their competitive positions in highly price-sensitive markets. Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, they conduct worldwide operations through facilities in North America, Asia and Europe. “

5/5/2020 – CyberOptics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “CyberOptics Corporation is a leading provider of sensors and inspection systems that provide process yield and through-put improvement solutions for the global electronic assembly and semiconductor capital equipment markets. The Company’s products are deployed on production lines that manufacture surface mount technology circuit boards and semiconductor process equipment. By increasing productivity and product quality, our sensors and inspection systems enable electronics manufacturers to strengthen their competitive positions in highly price-sensitive markets. Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, they conduct worldwide operations through facilities in North America, Asia and Europe. “

5/1/2020 – CyberOptics was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/1/2020 – CyberOptics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “CyberOptics Corporation is a leading provider of sensors and inspection systems that provide process yield and through-put improvement solutions for the global electronic assembly and semiconductor capital equipment markets. The Company’s products are deployed on production lines that manufacture surface mount technology circuit boards and semiconductor process equipment. By increasing productivity and product quality, our sensors and inspection systems enable electronics manufacturers to strengthen their competitive positions in highly price-sensitive markets. Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, they conduct worldwide operations through facilities in North America, Asia and Europe. “

4/27/2020 – CyberOptics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “CyberOptics Corporation is a leading provider of sensors and inspection systems that provide process yield and through-put improvement solutions for the global electronic assembly and semiconductor capital equipment markets. The Company’s products are deployed on production lines that manufacture surface mount technology circuit boards and semiconductor process equipment. By increasing productivity and product quality, our sensors and inspection systems enable electronics manufacturers to strengthen their competitive positions in highly price-sensitive markets. Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, they conduct worldwide operations through facilities in North America, Asia and Europe. “

4/24/2020 – CyberOptics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “CyberOptics Corporation is a leading provider of sensors and inspection systems that provide process yield and through-put improvement solutions for the global electronic assembly and semiconductor capital equipment markets. The Company’s products are deployed on production lines that manufacture surface mount technology circuit boards and semiconductor process equipment. By increasing productivity and product quality, our sensors and inspection systems enable electronics manufacturers to strengthen their competitive positions in highly price-sensitive markets. Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, they conduct worldwide operations through facilities in North America, Asia and Europe. “

4/24/2020 – CyberOptics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Lake Street Capital. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock.

4/24/2020 – CyberOptics had its price target raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from $29.00 to $33.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CYBE traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $28.00. 95,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,173. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.88. The company has a market cap of $205.38 million, a PE ratio of 200.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.22. CyberOptics Co. has a 1-year low of $11.55 and a 1-year high of $31.50.

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $16.43 million for the quarter. CyberOptics had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 1.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CyberOptics Co. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of CyberOptics during the first quarter valued at $282,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in CyberOptics during the first quarter worth $74,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in CyberOptics during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in CyberOptics during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in CyberOptics by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,212 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the period. 51.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CyberOptics Corporation develops and manufactures high precision sensing technology solutions worldwide. Its sensors are being used in surface mount technology (SMT), semiconductor, and metrology markets to improve yields and productivity. The company offers multi-reflection suppression sensors for application in the SMT, semiconductor, and metrology markets; and strobe inspection modules for use in 2D automated optical inspection (AOI) systems.

