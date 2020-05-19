iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Acquired by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,741,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 86,437 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 1.54% of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF worth $490,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 134,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,557,000 after acquiring an additional 3,875 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 15,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after buying an additional 7,215 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 10.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 205,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,521,000 after buying an additional 19,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 388,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,771,000 after buying an additional 31,738 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IJR traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $61.52. 5,928,299 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,837,728. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.58. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $47.52 and a 12 month high of $85.92.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: Dogs of the Dow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.