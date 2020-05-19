iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKH) Shares Sold by Summit Asset Management LLC

Summit Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKH) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 317 shares during the period. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up about 1.6% of Summit Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Summit Asset Management LLC owned 0.63% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $3,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of JKH. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,635,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000.

Get iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of JKH stock traded up $7.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $270.29. 13,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,565. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $242.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $253.26. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $183.44 and a 52-week high of $286.61.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Mid Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Mid Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by mid-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

Featured Article: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.