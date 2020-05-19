KeyCorp Increases CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) Price Target to $14.00

CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CooTek (Cayman) from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Bank of America raised CooTek (Cayman) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. TheStreet cut CooTek (Cayman) from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Citigroup upgraded CooTek (Cayman) to a hold rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered CooTek (Cayman) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.94.

Get CooTek (Cayman) alerts:

Shares of CTK stock traded up $0.10 on Monday, reaching $7.00. The company had a trading volume of 11,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,566. The stock has a market cap of $438.88 million, a PE ratio of -9.33 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.01 and a 200-day moving average of $5.87. CooTek has a 12 month low of $4.55 and a 12 month high of $10.46.

CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $107.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.50 million. CooTek (Cayman) had a negative return on equity of 62.75% and a negative net margin of 20.71%. Analysts anticipate that CooTek will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CooTek (Cayman) in the 4th quarter worth about $12,757,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of CooTek (Cayman) in the 1st quarter worth about $181,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CooTek (Cayman) in the 1st quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of CooTek (Cayman) in the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.11% of the company’s stock.

About CooTek (Cayman)

CooTek (Cayman) Inc operates as an AI and big data-driven mobile Internet company. Its primary product is TouchPal Smart Input, an input method for mobile devices that supports approximately 110 languages worldwide. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Further Reading: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for CooTek (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CooTek (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.