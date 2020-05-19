Lucia Wealth Services LLC Boosts Position in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Lucia Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,674 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 107 shares during the quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 1,566.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 82.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AVGO shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Broadcom from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Broadcom from $380.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Barclays lowered their target price on Broadcom from $360.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $211.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Broadcom from $370.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.00.

NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $1.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $271.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,869,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,267,113. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $257.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $287.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Broadcom Inc has a twelve month low of $155.67 and a twelve month high of $331.58. The stock has a market cap of $104.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by ($0.08). Broadcom had a return on equity of 32.46% and a net margin of 11.64%. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc will post 17.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.39, for a total value of $356,397.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.25, for a total value of $514,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 144,494 shares of company stock worth $34,947,312. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

