Lucia Wealth Services LLC Cuts Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Lucia Wealth Services LLC reduced its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 35.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,482 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 3,629 shares during the quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 115.6% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 166 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 166.7% during the first quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 81.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

In other news, Director Craig Conway sold 225 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total value of $29,475.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,331,615. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.39, for a total transaction of $1,743,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 407,778 shares of company stock worth $64,870,433. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on CRM. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on salesforce.com to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.69.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded up $3.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $176.04. 5,261,024 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,075,861. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 889.54, a P/E/G ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.07. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $115.29 and a twelve month high of $195.72.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. salesforce.com had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 3.61%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.