Lucia Wealth Services LLC Grows Stock Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Lucia Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 790.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares during the quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 54.4% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 88 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

In related news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.28, for a total value of $76,343.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,396 shares in the company, valued at $1,605,770.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP David T. Perry sold 2,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.28, for a total transaction of $951,919.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,332,722.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,960 shares of company stock worth $3,847,669. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $398.00 price target for the company. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $455.00 price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine cut Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Goldman Sachs Group cut Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $409.00 to $337.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $360.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $389.91.

Shares of NOC stock traded down $4.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $327.03. The company had a trading volume of 562,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,142,042. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $263.31 and a 12 month high of $385.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $330.01 and its 200 day moving average is $345.05.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.51 by ($0.36). Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.22% and a net margin of 6.57%. The company had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

Featured Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.