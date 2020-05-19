Lucia Wealth Services LLC Has $11.06 Million Position in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Lucia Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing accounts for about 3.7% of Lucia Wealth Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Lucia Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $11,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth about $5,301,510,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,346,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,315,953,000 after purchasing an additional 194,250 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,956,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,360,790,000 after purchasing an additional 27,655 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,541,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,283,915,000 after purchasing an additional 153,455 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,539,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,285,439,000 after purchasing an additional 600,396 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

ADP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $179.00 to $154.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $212.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.50.

NASDAQ:ADP traded down $3.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $133.10. 2,474,255 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,646,340. The firm has a market cap of $57.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.84. Automatic Data Processing has a twelve month low of $103.11 and a twelve month high of $182.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $139.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.85.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.92. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 47.51% and a net margin of 17.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.79%.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.23, for a total transaction of $35,057.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,412 shares in the company, valued at $758,924.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

Recommended Story: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.