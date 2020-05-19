Lucia Wealth Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Lucia Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Lucia Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Credit Agricole S A grew its position in Texas Instruments by 85.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. 86.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded up $6.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $114.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,527,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,554,901. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.49. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $93.09 and a fifty-two week high of $135.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $109.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.64. The company has a market capitalization of $105.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.63, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.16.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 57.45% and a net margin of 35.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 1st. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 68.70%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $101.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target (down previously from $140.00) on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.13.

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 8,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $991,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,266,624.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

