Lucia Wealth Services LLC Makes New $774,000 Investment in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Lucia Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,994 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $774,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 334.4% during the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 265 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $103.86 per share, with a total value of $1,038,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,356,747.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LOW traded up $2.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $116.73. 7,741,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,906,381. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $98.97 and its 200 day moving average is $109.88. The stock has a market cap of $85.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 1.01. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $126.73.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $16.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.13 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 173.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 21st. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LOW shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $115.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Friday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.48.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

