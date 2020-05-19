Lucia Wealth Services LLC Sells 1,191 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Lucia Wealth Services LLC cut its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,130 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,191 shares during the quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 223.3% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 30,401 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,912,000 after acquiring an additional 20,998 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 122,611 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $23,845,000 after acquiring an additional 9,835 shares in the last quarter. JDC JSC L.P. boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. JDC JSC L.P. now owns 9,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 15,467 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,008,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 14.1% during the first quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,429 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. 47.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, February 14th. DZ Bank started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.55.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock traded up $1.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $217.20. The company had a trading volume of 21,374,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,850,466. The company’s 50-day moving average is $199.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.95. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a twelve month low of $147.95 and a twelve month high of $231.14. The company has a market cap of $558.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

