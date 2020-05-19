Lucia Wealth Services LLC Sells 28,634 Shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY)

Lucia Wealth Services LLC trimmed its position in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 26.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,634 shares during the quarter. Hershey makes up approximately 3.5% of Lucia Wealth Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Lucia Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $10,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Hershey during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. CLS Investments LLC acquired a new position in Hershey in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hershey during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hershey during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Hershey during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cfra downgraded shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $152.00 price objective on shares of Hershey in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Hershey from $155.00 to $154.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Hershey from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Hershey from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.63.

Shares of NYSE HSY traded down $1.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $130.91. 1,170,647 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,237,052. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.99. Hershey Co has a 1-year low of $109.88 and a 1-year high of $162.20. The firm has a market cap of $27.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.17.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 71.52%. Hershey’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Hershey Co will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.773 dividend. This represents a $3.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.46%.

In other Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.20, for a total value of $214,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,361,327.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.37, for a total value of $49,402.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,945 shares in the company, valued at $2,270,089.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,347 shares of company stock valued at $493,657 in the last 90 days. 29.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

