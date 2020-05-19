Lucia Wealth Services LLC Trims Stock Holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

Lucia Wealth Services LLC cut its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,826 shares during the period. Lucia Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $1,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CCI. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 90.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH stock traded up $6.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $156.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,565,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,410,809. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $64.34 billion, a PE ratio of 80.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.34. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 52 week low of $114.18 and a 52 week high of $168.75.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.36%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $147.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.36.

In other news, EVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.86, for a total transaction of $769,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,349,430.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

