Mack Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) Given New $15.00 Price Target at SunTrust Banks

Mack Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) had its target price trimmed by SunTrust Banks from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CLI. TheStreet downgraded Mack Cali Realty from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Mack Cali Realty from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Mack Cali Realty from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Mack Cali Realty from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Mack Cali Realty has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Shares of CLI traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.00. The company had a trading volume of 509,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 899,509. Mack Cali Realty has a 52-week low of $12.90 and a 52-week high of $24.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.42 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.75.

Mack Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.84). The company had revenue of $82.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.18 million. Mack Cali Realty had a negative return on equity of 2.99% and a negative net margin of 40.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mack Cali Realty will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwood Liquid Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mack Cali Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,913,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mack Cali Realty during the first quarter worth $802,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Mack Cali Realty during the first quarter worth $122,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Mack Cali Realty by 40.5% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 24,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 6,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Mack Cali Realty by 10.6% during the first quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC now owns 24,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 2,378 shares during the last quarter. 95.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mack Cali Realty

One of the country's leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout the Northeast. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces.

