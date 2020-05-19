Mack Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) Given New $15.00 Price Target at SunTrust Banks

Mack Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) had its target price trimmed by SunTrust Banks from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CLI. TheStreet downgraded Mack Cali Realty from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Mack Cali Realty from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Mack Cali Realty from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Mack Cali Realty from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Mack Cali Realty has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.50.
Shares of CLI traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.00. The company had a trading volume of 509,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 899,509. Mack Cali Realty has a 52-week low of $12.90 and a 52-week high of $24.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.42 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.75.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwood Liquid Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mack Cali Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,913,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mack Cali Realty during the first quarter worth $802,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Mack Cali Realty during the first quarter worth $122,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Mack Cali Realty by 40.5% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 24,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 6,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Mack Cali Realty by 10.6% during the first quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC now owns 24,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 2,378 shares during the last quarter. 95.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Mack Cali Realty
One of the country's leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout the Northeast. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces.
